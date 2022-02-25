CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Cincinnati hosts conference rival…

Cincinnati hosts conference rival South Florida

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Florida Bulls (7-20, 2-13 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (18-11, 7-8 AAC)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes Cincinnati and South Florida will play on Saturday.

The Bearcats are 12-5 in home games. Cincinnati is eighth in the AAC scoring 68.4 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The Bulls are 2-13 in AAC play. South Florida is 3-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bearcats won 70-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. David Dejulius led the Bearcats with 24 points, and Sam Hines Jr. led the Bulls with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 9.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Dejulius is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Javon Greene averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Caleb Murphy is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 55.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up