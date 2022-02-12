OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Chong Qui leads Purdue Fort Wayne over UIC 73-66

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:53 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Damian Chong Qui tied his season high with 20 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Illinois-Chicago 73-66 on Saturday night.

Jarred Godfrey had 17 points and six rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne (15-10, 10-6 Horizon League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jalon Pipkins added 11 points. Deonte Billups had six rebounds.

Damaria Franklin had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Flames (9-14, 5-9). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Filip Skobalj added 14 points. Zion Griffin had 11 points.

