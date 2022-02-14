Chong Qui leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Cleveland State after 20-point performance

Cleveland State Vikings (17-6, 13-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-10, 10-6 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Cleveland State Vikings (17-6, 13-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-10, 10-6 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne -1; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts the Cleveland State Vikings after Damian Chong Qui scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 73-66 victory against the UIC Flames.

The Mastodons are 13-2 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fifth in the Horizon with 14.0 assists per game led by Jarred Godfrey averaging 3.7.

The Vikings have gone 13-3 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is the leader in the Horizon scoring 16.2 fast break points per game.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. The Vikings won 65-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Tre Gomillion led the Vikings with 21 points, and Godfrey led the Mastodons with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is averaging 15.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Chong Qui is averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Torrey Patton is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Vikings. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 18.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

