Chicago State hosts Sam Houston on 3-game home skid

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:42 AM

Sam Houston Bearkats (14-11, 9-3 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-18, 2-9 WAC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on Sam Houston looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Cougars have gone 4-6 at home. Chicago State has a 2-11 record against teams above .500.

The Bearkats have gone 9-3 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston averages 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Cougars and Bearkats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Betson is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.5 points for the Cougars. Bryce Johnson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

Savion Flagg is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 19.7 points and 7.6 rebounds. Jaden Ray is shooting 40.7% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

