Chicago State faces conference rival Tarleton State

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 1:42 AM

Tarleton State Texans (11-15, 6-7 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-20, 2-11 WAC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Betson and the Chicago State Cougars host Montre’ Gipson and the Tarleton State Texans in WAC play Saturday.

The Cougars have gone 4-7 at home. Chicago State is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Texans have gone 6-7 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is fifth in the WAC giving up 66.3 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season in WAC play. The Texans won the last matchup 57-54 on Feb. 6. Tahj Small scored 14 points to help lead the Texans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Coreyoun Rushin is shooting 57.9% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

Gipson is averaging 15.3 points for the Texans. Freddy Hicks is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Texans: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

