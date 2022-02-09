Chicago State Cougars take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on 4-game slide

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-8, 7-4 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-17, 2-8 WAC) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-8, 7-4 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-17, 2-8 WAC)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State comes into the matchup against SFA after losing four in a row.

The Cougars have gone 4-5 at home. Chicago State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The ‘Jacks have gone 7-4 against WAC opponents. SFA ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 32.4% from deep. Nana Antwi-Boasiako leads the ‘Jacks shooting 55.6% from 3-point range.

The Cougars and ‘Jacks square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Betson is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.5 points. Coreyoun Rushin is averaging 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

David Kachelries is averaging 10.6 points and 3.6 assists for the ‘Jacks. Gavin Kensmil is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

