Chicago State Cougars face the Tarleton State Texans on 7-game losing streak

Tarleton State Texans (11-15, 6-7 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-20, 2-11 WAC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago State -6.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State comes into the matchup with Tarleton State as losers of seven in a row.

The Cougars have gone 4-7 in home games. Chicago State is third in the WAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Coreyoun Rushin averaging 2.6.

The Texans are 6-7 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season in WAC play. The Texans won the last matchup 57-54 on Feb. 6. Tahj Small scored 14 points to help lead the Texans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Betson is averaging 13.3 points for the Cougars. Rushin is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

Montre’ Gipson is averaging 15.3 points for the Texans. Freddy Hicks is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Texans: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

