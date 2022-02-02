CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Chattanooga takes on Samford,…

Chattanooga takes on Samford, aims for 4th straight road win

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chattanooga Mocs (18-4, 8-1 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-8, 3-6 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -7.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Mocs play Samford.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 in home games. Samford is second in the SoCon with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 2.8.

The Mocs are 8-1 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks fourth in the SoCon shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Mocs square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ques Glover is averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Samford.

Malachi Smith is averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Mocs: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring for persons with disabilities in support of infrastructure law

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up