Chattanooga plays Samford, seeks 4th straight road win

Chattanooga Mocs (18-4, 8-1 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-8, 3-6 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hits the road against Samford looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 at home. Samford ranks ninth in the SoCon with 13.2 assists per game led by Ques Glover averaging 4.3.

The Mocs are 8-1 in SoCon play. Chattanooga has a 16-3 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs and Mocs match up Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Campbell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Glover is shooting 41.0% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Samford.

Silvio De Sousa is averaging 11.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Mocs. Malachi Smith is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Mocs: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.