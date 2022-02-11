OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Chattanooga Mocs take on the Furman Paladins, look for 4th straight win

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:42 AM

Chattanooga Mocs (21-5, 11-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (17-9, 9-4 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Mocs take on Furman.

The Paladins are 11-2 in home games. Furman ranks sixth in college basketball with 17.8 assists per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 3.8.

The Mocs are 11-2 in conference play. Chattanooga is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mocs won the last meeting 71-69 on Jan. 15. Malachi Smith scored 21 points to help lead the Mocs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Bothwell is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Paladins. Alex Hunter is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Furman.

Smith is scoring 20.5 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 12.2 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

