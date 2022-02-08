Chattanooga hosts Western Carolina following Robinson’s 20-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (9-16, 3-9 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (20-5, 10-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Carolina Catamounts (9-16, 3-9 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (20-5, 10-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits the Chattanooga Mocs after Nick Robinson scored 20 points in Western Carolina’s 68-49 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Mocs have gone 10-1 in home games. Chattanooga is fourth in the SoCon in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Silvio De Sousa paces the Mocs with 6.6 boards.

The Catamounts are 3-9 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is 3-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Catamounts won 70-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Robinson led the Catamounts with 15 points, and Malachi Smith led the Mocs with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De Sousa is averaging 11 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Robinson is shooting 39.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Catamounts. Joe Petrakis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

