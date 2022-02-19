OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Chatham lifts Cent. Arkansas over E. Kentucky 83-76

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 11:03 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jared Chatham had a career-high 36 points plus 16 rebounds as Central Arkansas topped Eastern Kentucky 83-76 on Saturday night.

Camren Hunter had 19 points for Central Arkansas (9-17, 6-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Eddy Kayouloud added 11 points.

Michael Moreno had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Colonels (12-16, 4-10). Devontae Blanton added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jomaru Brown had 13 points. Curt Lewis had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Colonels on the season. Central Arkansas defeated Eastern Kentucky 79-72 on Jan. 4.

