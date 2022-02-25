Charlotte takes on Florida Atlantic after Young’s 23-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-13, 8-7 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (15-12, 8-7 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-13, 8-7 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (15-12, 8-7 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays the Florida Atlantic Owls after Jahmir Young scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 64-55 victory against the Florida International Panthers.

The 49ers have gone 10-3 at home. Charlotte is second in C-USA with 14.6 assists per game led by Young averaging 3.7.

The Owls are 8-7 in conference matchups. Florida Atlantic ranks seventh in C-USA shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Owls won 96-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Alijah Martin led the Owls with 20 points, and Young led the 49ers with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 19.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the 49ers. Austin Butler is averaging 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 62.2% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Michael Forrest is averaging 13.7 points for the Owls. Martin is averaging 10.2 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

