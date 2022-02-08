Charleston Southern visits N.C. A&T, looks to end road losing streak

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-18, 1-9 Big South) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-15, 4-6 Big South) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-18, 1-9 Big South) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-15, 4-6 Big South)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern travels to N.C. A&T looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Aggies have gone 5-2 in home games. N.C. A&T is sixth in the Big South with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Maye averaging 1.4.

The Buccaneers are 1-9 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern gives up 75.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Aggies and Buccaneers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron Langley is averaging 5.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Tahlik Chavez averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Deontaye Buskey is shooting 33.7% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

