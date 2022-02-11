Charleston Southern visits Gardner-Webb, looks to stop road slide

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-19, 1-10 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (14-10, 8-3 Big South) Bandung, East Java; Saturday, 2…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-19, 1-10 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (14-10, 8-3 Big South)

Bandung, East Java; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hits the road against Gardner-Webb looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 9-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 34.5 boards. Ludovic Dufeal paces the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 5.9 rebounds.

The Buccaneers are 1-10 in conference matchups. Charleston Southern is 1-10 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Runnin’ Bulldogs won the last matchup 88-63 on Jan. 6. D’Maurian Williams scored 20 points points to help lead the Runnin’ Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 14 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lance Terry is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Tahlik Chavez is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Deontaye Buskey is averaging 10.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

