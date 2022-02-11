OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Charleston Southern visits Gardner-Webb,…

Charleston Southern visits Gardner-Webb, looks to stop road slide

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-19, 1-10 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (14-10, 8-3 Big South)

Bandung, East Java; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hits the road against Gardner-Webb looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 9-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 34.5 boards. Ludovic Dufeal paces the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 5.9 rebounds.

The Buccaneers are 1-10 in conference matchups. Charleston Southern is 1-10 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Runnin’ Bulldogs won the last matchup 88-63 on Jan. 6. D’Maurian Williams scored 20 points points to help lead the Runnin’ Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 14 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lance Terry is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Tahlik Chavez is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Deontaye Buskey is averaging 10.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up