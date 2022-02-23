Charleston Southern takes on Presbyterian on 4-game losing streak

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-22, 1-13 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-18, 3-11 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-22, 1-13 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-18, 3-11 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -11.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern looks to break its four-game skid with a victory against Presbyterian.

The Blue Hose are 6-7 on their home court. Presbyterian ranks sixth in the Big South in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Winston Hill leads the Blue Hose with 6.3 boards.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-13 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern has a 3-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Blue Hose won the last meeting 62-61 on Jan. 27. Trevon Reddish scored 11 points points to help lead the Blue Hose to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 23.7% from beyond the arc. Hill is shooting 55.8% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

Tahlik Chavez is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 11.8 points. Deontaye Buskey is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

