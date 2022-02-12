SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Charleston Southern plays Gardner-Webb, aims to stop road slide

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 1:42 AM

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-19, 1-10 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (14-10, 8-3 Big South)

Bandung, East Java; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -17.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hits the road against Gardner-Webb looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 9-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 32.1% from downtown, led by Leon Williams shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Buccaneers are 1-10 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern has a 1-10 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs won the last matchup 88-63 on Jan. 6. D’Maurian Williams scored 20 points points to help lead the Runnin’ Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Maurian Williams averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Lance Terry is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Tahlik Chavez is shooting 37.6% and averaging 11.8 points for the Buccaneers. Deontaye Buskey is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

