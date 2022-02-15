OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Charleston Southern faces UNC…

Charleston Southern faces UNC Asheville after Harris’ 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-11, 6-6 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-20, 1-11 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 20 points in Charleston Southern’s 82-65 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-9 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks fourth in the Big South with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by A.J. Hamrick averaging 1.8.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 in Big South play. UNC Asheville is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 82-59 on Jan. 8. Drew Pember scored 24 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez is averaging 11.9 points for the Buccaneers. Harris is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Tajion Jones averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Pember is averaging 20.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

Air Force planning project to cut extraneous S&T programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up