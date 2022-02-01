Charleston Southern faces Radford following Faye’s 30-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-16, 1-7 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (6-14, 2-6 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-16, 1-7 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (6-14, 2-6 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on the Radford Highlanders after Cheikh Faye scored 30 points in Charleston Southern’s 78-74 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Highlanders have gone 5-3 at home. Radford is ninth in the Big South shooting 30.5% from deep, led by Dravon Mangum shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-7 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern ranks fourth in the Big South with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by A.J. Hamrick averaging 2.0.

The Highlanders and Buccaneers meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Jeffers is averaging 8.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Highlanders. Bryan Hart is averaging 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 34.6% over the past 10 games for Radford.

Tahlik Chavez is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 11.2 points. Faye is shooting 38.6% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 63.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.