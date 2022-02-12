Charleston (SC) visits UNC Wilmington after Okauru’s 25-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-9, 5-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-7, 10-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-9, 5-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-7, 10-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -1.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Mike Okauru scored 25 points in UNC Wilmington’s 73-71 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Seahawks are 9-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 5-5 in conference play. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Dimitrius Underwood averaging 4.6.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Seahawks won the last meeting 86-78 on Jan. 18. Jaylen Sims scored 24 points points to help lead the Seahawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sims is averaging 14.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Seahawks. Okauru is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

John Meeks is averaging 14.9 points for the Cougars. Brenden Tucker is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

