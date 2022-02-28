Charleston (SC) visits Hofstra following Underwood’s 23-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-13, 8-9 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (20-10, 12-5 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-13, 8-9 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (20-10, 12-5 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -5.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits the Hofstra Pride after Dimitrius Underwood scored 23 points in Charleston (SC)’s 80-79 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Pride are 11-2 on their home court. Hofstra scores 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 8-9 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Underwood averaging 2.1.

The teams play for the second time this season in CAA play. The Pride won the last meeting 76-73 on Jan. 28. Aaron Estrada scored 30 points points to help lead the Pride to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is averaging 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Jalen Ray is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

John Meeks is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cougars. Underwood is averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.