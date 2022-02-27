Charleston (SC) visits Hofstra following Silverio’s 20-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-12, 8-9 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (19-10, 12-5 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-12, 8-9 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (19-10, 12-5 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Omar Silverio scored 20 points in Hofstra’s 83-67 victory over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Pride have gone 11-2 at home. Hofstra has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 8-9 in conference games. Charleston (SC) has a 6-12 record against teams above .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CAA play. The Pride won the last meeting 76-73 on Jan. 28. Aaron Estrada scored 30 points points to help lead the Pride to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is scoring 18.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Pride. Jalen Ray is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

John Meeks is shooting 46.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars. Dimitrius Underwood is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

