Charleston (SC) plays William & Mary after Meeks’ 22-point showing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-9, 3-5 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (5-17, 4-5 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits the William & Mary Tribe after John Meeks scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 81-63 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Tribe have gone 4-6 at home. William & Mary ranks sixth in the CAA with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Ben Wight averaging 2.3.

The Cougars have gone 3-5 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) has a 4-8 record against opponents above .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Cougars won 74-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. Reyne Smith led the Cougars with 25 points, and Brandon Carroll led the Tribe with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wight is averaging 12 points and six rebounds for the Tribe. Carroll is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Dimitrius Underwood is averaging 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cougars. Meeks is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

