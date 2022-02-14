Charleston (SC) faces Drexel after Meeks’ 21-point outing

Drexel Dragons (12-11, 7-6 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-10, 5-6 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Drexel Dragons (12-11, 7-6 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-10, 5-6 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -4; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts the Drexel Dragons after John Meeks scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 85-79 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Cougars have gone 8-4 at home. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA averaging 77.8 points and is shooting 42.3%.

The Dragons are 7-6 in CAA play. Drexel has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dimitrius Underwood is averaging 10.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Camren Wynter is averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Dragons. Melik Martin is averaging 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

