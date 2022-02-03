OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Charleston routs William &…

Charleston routs William & Mary 84-61

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 9:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Brenden Tucker had 21 points as Charleston easily defeated William & Mary 84-61 on Thursday night.

Reyne Smith had 14 points for Charleston (12-9, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Dimitrius Underwood added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Ben Burnham had 11 points.

Connor Kochera had 17 points for the Tribe (5-18, 4-6). Brandon Carroll and Ben Wight each had 10 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Tribe for the season. Charleston defeated William & Mary 74-73 on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up