Charles scores 27 to lead E. Illinois over UT Martin 82-70

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 7:35 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kashawn Charles had a career-high 27 points as Eastern Illinois defeated UT Martin 82-70 on Saturday.

Kejuan Clements had 15 points and 10 assists for Eastern Illinois (5-20, 3-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Rodolfo Rufino Bolis added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Dan Luers had 12 points.

KJ Simon had 21 points for the Skyhawks (8-18, 4-10). Bernie Andre added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Koby Jeffries had 11 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks on the season. Eastern Illinois defeated UT Martin 58-53 on Jan. 27.

