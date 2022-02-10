OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Chandler scores 14 to lead South Alabama over UALR 77-46

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 10:19 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jay Jay Chandler had 14 points as South Alabama romped past Arkansas-Little Rock 77-46 on Thursday night.

Diante Smith had 12 points for South Alabama (16-8, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Isaiah Palermo had 16 points for the Trojans (7-14, 2-7), who have now lost five games in a row.

