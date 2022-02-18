OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Chandler and the South…

Chandler and the South Alabama Jaguars visit conference foe Appalachian State

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Alabama Jaguars (18-8, 8-5 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-12, 10-5 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jay Jay Chandler and the South Alabama Jaguars take on Adrian Delph and the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-4 in home games. Appalachian State is the leader in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Jaguars have gone 8-5 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. The Mountaineers won the last meeting 72-64 on Jan. 7. CJ Huntley scored 20 points points to help lead the Mountaineers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Almonacy is averaging 9.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Delph is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Kayo Goncalves is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 7.7 points. Chandler is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up