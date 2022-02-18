Chandler and the South Alabama Jaguars visit conference foe Appalachian State

South Alabama Jaguars (18-8, 8-5 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-12, 10-5 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30…

South Alabama Jaguars (18-8, 8-5 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-12, 10-5 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jay Jay Chandler and the South Alabama Jaguars take on Adrian Delph and the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-4 in home games. Appalachian State is the leader in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Jaguars have gone 8-5 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. The Mountaineers won the last meeting 72-64 on Jan. 7. CJ Huntley scored 20 points points to help lead the Mountaineers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Almonacy is averaging 9.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Delph is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Kayo Goncalves is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 7.7 points. Chandler is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.