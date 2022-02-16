OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Champagnie scores 27 to…

Champagnie scores 27 to carry St. John’s past Xavier 86-73

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 9:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 27 points and Tareq Coburn scored 13 points and St. John’s beat Xavier 86-73 on Wednesday night.

Aaron Wheeler added 11 points and eight rebounds and Montez Mathis scored 10 for St. John’s (14-11, 6-8 Big East Conference).

Jack Nunge had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Musketeers (17-8, 7-7). Paul Scruggs added 16 points. Zach Freemantle had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up