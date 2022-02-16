Champagnie scores 27 to carry St. John’s past Xavier 86-73

CINCINNATI (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 27 points and Tareq Coburn scored 13 points and St. John’s beat Xavier 86-73…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 27 points and Tareq Coburn scored 13 points and St. John’s beat Xavier 86-73 on Wednesday night.

Aaron Wheeler added 11 points and eight rebounds and Montez Mathis scored 10 for St. John’s (14-11, 6-8 Big East Conference).

Jack Nunge had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Musketeers (17-8, 7-7). Paul Scruggs added 16 points. Zach Freemantle had 10 points.

