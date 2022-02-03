OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Champagnie leads St. John’s past Georgetown 90-77

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 9:32 PM

St. John’s Julian Champagnie (2) passes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Indiana, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Julian Champagnie had 27 points as St. John’s beat Georgetown 90-77 on Thursday night.

Joel Soriano had 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Red Storm (12-9, 4-6 Big East Conference). Aaron Wheeler added 13 points. Dylan Addae-Wusu had 11 points.

Donald Carey scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Hoyas (6-14, 0-9), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Kaiden Rice added 20 points. Dante Harris had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Red Storm improved to 2-0 against the Hoyas for the season. St. John’s defeated Georgetown 88-69 on Jan. 16.

