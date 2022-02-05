OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Champagnie leads St. John's…

Champagnie leads St. John’s past Butler

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 21 points, including four free throws in the final 19 seconds, and St. John’s defeated Butler 75-72 on Saturday.

There were 11 ties and 13 lead changes in the game.

St. John’s broke the game’s final tie on a Dylan Addae-Wusu free throw with 2:15 remaining for a 69-68 lead. From there, two free throws by Tareq Coburn and four by Champagnie were enough to hold off the Bulldogs. A last-second 3-pointer by Butler failed to draw iron.

Champagnie shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. He added eight rebounds. Aaron Wheeler had 13 points for St. John’s (13-9, 5-6 Big East Conference). Posh Alexander added 12 points as did Joel Soriano.

Bo Hodges scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-12, 4-8). Bryce Nze added 14 points. Aaron Thompson had seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up