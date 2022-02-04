OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Champagnie leads Saint John’s (NY) against Butler after 27-point showing

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 1:22 AM

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (12-9, 4-6 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-11, 4-7 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) faces the Butler Bulldogs after Julian Champagnie scored 27 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 90-77 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bulldogs are 8-4 on their home court. Butler is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Storm have gone 4-6 against Big East opponents. Saint John’s (NY) has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs and Red Storm face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is shooting 35.6% and averaging 10.5 points for the Bulldogs. Bryce Golden is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Champagnie is shooting 42.1% and averaging 18.3 points for the Red Storm. Aaron Wheeler is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

