Cerruti scores 18 to lift Albany past Maine 72-68

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:42 PM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Matt Cerruti posted 18 points as Albany narrowly beat Maine 72-68 on Wednesday night.

Jamel Horton had 14 points for Albany (13-15, 9-7 America East Conference). Trey Hutcheson added 12 points and Justin Neely had 10 points.

Byron Ireland had 13 points for the Black Bears (6-21, 3-13). Maks Klanjscek added 12 points and Peter Filipovity had 11 points.

The Great Danes evened the season series against the Black Bears. Maine defeated Albany 73-63 on Feb. 9.

