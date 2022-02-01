CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Cerruti leads Albany (NY) against UMBC after 22-point performance

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 1:42 AM

UMBC Retrievers (9-10, 4-4 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-11, 5-4 America East)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the UMBC Retrievers after Matt Cerruti scored 22 points in Albany (NY)’s 73-61 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Great Danes are 3-4 in home games. Albany (NY) has a 4-9 record against teams above .500.

The Retrievers have gone 4-4 against America East opponents. UMBC ranks ninth in the America East scoring 26.9 points per game in the paint led by Darnell Rogers averaging 0.4.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Great Danes won the last matchup 66-54 on Jan. 20. Cerruti scored 20 points points to help lead the Great Danes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cerruti averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Jamel Horton is shooting 47.1% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

Keondre Kennedy is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Retrievers. L.J. Owens is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

