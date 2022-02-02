OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » Cerruti leads Albany (NY)…

Cerruti leads Albany (NY) against UMBC after 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UMBC Retrievers (9-10, 4-4 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-12, 5-4 America East)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the UMBC Retrievers after Matt Cerruti scored 22 points in Albany (NY)’s 73-61 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Great Danes are 3-4 on their home court. Albany (NY) allows 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Retrievers are 4-4 in conference games. UMBC is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Great Danes won the last matchup 66-54 on Jan. 20. Cerruti scored 20 points points to help lead the Great Danes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamel Horton is averaging 11.4 points and four assists for the Great Danes. Cerruti is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Darnell Rogers is averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Retrievers. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up