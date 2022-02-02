Cerruti leads Albany (NY) against UMBC after 22-point game

UMBC Retrievers (9-10, 4-4 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-12, 5-4 America East) Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7…

UMBC Retrievers (9-10, 4-4 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-12, 5-4 America East)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the UMBC Retrievers after Matt Cerruti scored 22 points in Albany (NY)’s 73-61 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Great Danes are 3-4 on their home court. Albany (NY) allows 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Retrievers are 4-4 in conference games. UMBC is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Great Danes won the last matchup 66-54 on Jan. 20. Cerruti scored 20 points points to help lead the Great Danes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamel Horton is averaging 11.4 points and four assists for the Great Danes. Cerruti is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Darnell Rogers is averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Retrievers. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

