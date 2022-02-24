CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Central Michigan visits Miami (OH) after Lairy’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 1:22 AM

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-19, 5-9 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-15, 6-10 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -11; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) faces the Central Michigan Chippewas after Mekhi Lairy scored 22 points in Miami (OH)’s 86-84 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The RedHawks have gone 8-7 at home. Miami (OH) is 3-4 in one-possession games.

The Chippewas are 5-9 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is 1-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is averaging 17.3 points and four assists for the RedHawks. Lairy is averaging 12.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Kevin Miller is averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Chippewas. Cameron Healy is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

