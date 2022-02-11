OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Central Michigan takes on Western Michigan following Miller’s 25-point showing

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 3:42 AM

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-15, 5-5 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-20, 0-13 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits the Western Michigan Broncos after Kevin Miller scored 25 points in Central Michigan’s 81-72 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Broncos have gone 2-8 in home games. Western Michigan is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Chippewas are 5-5 in conference play. Central Michigan averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Chippewas won the last meeting 65-55 on Feb. 4. Cameron Healy scored 23 points to help lead the Chippewas to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Markeese Hastings is averaging 8.8 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Miller is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Chippewas. Healy is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 0-10, averaging 64.2 points, 25.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

