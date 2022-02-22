Central Michigan takes on Ohio on 4-game slide

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-18, 5-8 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (22-5, 13-3 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-18, 5-8 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (22-5, 13-3 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -17.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan comes into the matchup with Ohio after losing four straight games.

The Bobcats are 14-1 in home games. Ohio is third in the MAC in team defense, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Chippewas are 5-8 in conference games. Central Michigan ranks third in the MAC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 81-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Ben Vander Plas led the Bobcats with 24 points, and Kevin Miller led the Chippewas with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is shooting 45.9% and averaging 19.7 points for the Bobcats. Tommy Schmock is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Miller is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Chippewas. Cameron Healy is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.