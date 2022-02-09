Central Michigan plays Ohio following Healy’s 27-point showing

Ohio Bobcats (19-4, 10-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-14, 5-4 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio Bobcats (19-4, 10-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-14, 5-4 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Ohio Bobcats after Cameron Healy scored 27 points in Central Michigan’s 89-85 overtime win over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Chippewas are 2-5 on their home court. Central Michigan is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bobcats are 10-2 against MAC opponents. Ohio has a 15-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Chippewas and Bobcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Chippewas. Healy is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Mark Sears is shooting 47.0% and averaging 19.6 points for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.