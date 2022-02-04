OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Central Michigan faces Buffalo following Healy’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

Buffalo Bulls (10-8, 4-4 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (5-13, 4-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Buffalo Bulls after Cameron Healy scored 23 points in Central Michigan’s 65-55 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Chippewas have gone 2-4 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Bulls have gone 4-4 against MAC opponents. Buffalo ranks seventh in the MAC allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Chippewas and Bulls match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 10.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Chippewas. Ralph Bissainthe is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Ronaldo Segu is averaging 15.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Bulls. Jeenathan Williams is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

