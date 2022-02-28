CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Central Connecticut tops Fairleigh Dickinson in NEC tourney

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 9:50 PM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Nigel Scantlebury had 19 points and six rebounds as Central Connecticut edged past Fairleigh Dickinson 67-66 in the Northeast Conference tournament on Monday night.

Scantlebury scored the game’s last five points on a 3-pointer and the tying and go-ahead free throws with 7 seconds remaining.

Trenton McLaughlin had 14 points for Central Connecticut (8-23). Andre Snoddy added 13 points.

Brandon Rush had 15 points for the Knights (4-22). Anquan Hill added 12 points. John Square Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Blue Devils improved to 2-1 against the Knights for the season.

