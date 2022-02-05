OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Central Connecticut beats Fairleigh…

Central Connecticut beats Fairleigh Dickinson 91-82 in OT

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 3:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Nigel Scantlebury scored six of his eight points in overtime and Central Connecticut pulled away to earn a 91-82 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.

Scantlebury hit a pair of free throws with 2:51 left to put the Blue Devils in front, 80-78, then scored at the basket before going 4-for-4 from the line in the final eight seconds to close out the victory.

Central Connecticut’s Andre Snoddy’s layup at the buzzer tied the game at 73-73 and sent the game to overtime.

Scantlebury was 10 of 11 from the line for the game and finished with a career-high 27 points and Snoddy had 18 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for Central Connecticut (6-18, 3-8 Northeast Conference). Tre Mitchell added 13 points. Ian Krishnan had 12 points.

The 91 points were a season best for Central Connecticut.

Brandon Rush had 18 points for the Knights (2-17, 2-7). Anquan Hill added 18 points and three blocks. Oscar Berry had 14 points.

The Blue Devils leveled the season series against the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Central Connecticut 75-55 last Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up