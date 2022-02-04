OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Central Arkansas takes on Stetson after Kayouloud’s 34-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

Stetson Hatters (10-12, 4-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-15, 3-5 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the Stetson Hatters after Eddy Kayouloud scored 34 points in Central Arkansas’ 95-93 overtime loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Sugar Bears have gone 5-2 in home games. Central Arkansas ranks seventh in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Darious Hall leads the Sugar Bears with 7.5 boards.

The Hatters are 4-5 in ASUN play. Stetson is seventh in the ASUN with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Christiaan Jones averaging 4.6.

The Sugar Bears and Hatters meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Camren Hunter is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 5.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Hatters. Chase Johnston is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

