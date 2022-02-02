Central Arkansas hosts FGCU following Dunn-Martin’s 24-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-9, 3-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-14, 3-4 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:45 p.m.…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-9, 3-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-14, 3-4 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 24 points in FGCU’s 74-63 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Sugar Bears have gone 5-1 in home games. Central Arkansas has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 3-5 against ASUN opponents. FGCU ranks third in the ASUN shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darious Hall is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Camren Hunter is averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Kevin Samuel is averaging 11.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles. Dunn-Martin is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

