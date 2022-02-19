Central Arkansas hosts Eastern Kentucky after Moreno’s 24-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-15, 4-9 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-17, 5-7 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EST…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-15, 4-9 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-17, 5-7 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Arkansas -3.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Michael Moreno scored 24 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 80-76 overtime victory against the North Alabama Lions.

The Sugar Bears have gone 6-3 at home. Central Arkansas is 3-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Colonels have gone 4-9 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Sugar Bears won 79-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 5. Darious Hall led the Sugar Bears with 21 points, and Cooper Robb led the Colonels with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is averaging 14 points for the Sugar Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Robb averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Jomaru Brown is shooting 35.4% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

