Central Arkansas hosts Bellarmine after Hunter’s 21-point game

Bellarmine Knights (15-11, 9-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-16, 5-6 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Arkansas -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays the Bellarmine Knights after Camren Hunter scored 21 points in Central Arkansas’ 72-62 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Sugar Bears are 6-2 in home games. Central Arkansas has a 6-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Knights are 9-3 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine ranks fourth in the ASUN with 15.2 assists per game led by Dylan Penn averaging 5.1.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Knights won the last matchup 85-63 on Jan. 12. Penn scored 38 points to help lead the Knights to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Sugar Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

CJ Fleming averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Penn is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

