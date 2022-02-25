CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Central Arkansas faces Lipscomb following Hunter’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (10-18, 7-8 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (12-18, 5-10 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays the Lipscomb Bisons after Camren Hunter scored 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 81-72 victory over the North Alabama Lions.

The Bisons have gone 7-6 in home games. Lipscomb allows 78.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Sugar Bears are 7-8 against conference opponents. Central Arkansas is seventh in the ASUN with 14.4 assists per game led by Hunter averaging 3.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 12.2 points for the Bisons. Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Hunter is shooting 46.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Sugar Bears. Jared Chatham is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

