Cent. Conn. St. hosts Wagner after Morales’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 2:02 AM

Wagner Seahawks (15-2, 8-0 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-17, 2-7 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -13.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Alex Morales scored 21 points in Wagner’s 72-69 victory against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Blue Devils are 3-3 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seahawks have gone 8-0 against NEC opponents. Wagner averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 12-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Blue Devils and Seahawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 11.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Blue Devils. Ian Krishnan is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Morales is averaging 17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Seahawks. Elijah Ford is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 79.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

