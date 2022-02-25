CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Cent. Conn. St. faces…

Cent. Conn. St. faces Mount St. Mary’s after Scantlebury’s 30-point outing

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-16, 8-7 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-21, 4-12 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Nigel Scantlebury scored 30 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 79-63 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Blue Devils are 4-6 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. gives up 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 8-7 in NEC play. Mount St. Mary’s is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. The Mountaineers won the last matchup 65-50 on Jan. 23. Mezie Offurum scored 14 points to help lead the Mountaineers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scantlebury is averaging 12.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Devils. Ian Krishnan is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Jalen Benjamin averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Offurum is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up