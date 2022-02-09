Celestine leads Cal against Oregon State after 20-point showing

California Golden Bears (9-15, 2-11 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-17, 1-9 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

California Golden Bears (9-15, 2-11 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-17, 1-9 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -1; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Jalen Celestine scored 20 points in Cal’s 68-64 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Beavers have gone 3-7 at home. Oregon State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 with 12.1 assists per game led by Dashawn Davis averaging 5.2.

The Golden Bears are 2-11 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Golden Bears won the last meeting 73-61 on Dec. 3. Jordan Shepherd scored 25 points to help lead the Golden Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 42.9% and averaging 13.7 points for the Beavers. Dexter Akanno is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Andre Kelly is averaging 12.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Celestine is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 60.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.